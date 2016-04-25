Pulis delighted with West Brom work-rate

Tony Pulis praised his side's work ethic after West Brom came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane to dent Tottenham's Premier League title challenge.

Spurs dominated the opening period on Monday, and took the lead when Craig Dawson bundled Christian Eriksen's dangerous free-kick into his own net.

The hosts went close to doubling their lead in the second period when Erik Lamela hit the post - the third time Spurs had hit the woodwork - before Dawson atoned for his own goal by heading in from a corner in the 73rd minute.

And Pulis was left delighted with a vastly improved second-half performance, after his side were criticised for their meek display in a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal last time out.

"First half Tottenham dominated and we sat back and watched them dance around us at times," he told Sky Sports.

"The second half was much more like the performances we've been putting in away from home.

"I'm really pleased with the players, their effort. We lack a bit of quality at times but we work within a shape and organisation that suits them so I'm very pleased.

"They [Spurs] are a very good side, with excellent players, and they've got threats and quality. They're only going to get better, he [Mauricio Pochettino] has done a fantastic job and they've got a good future to look forward to.

"We're never going to have the quality Tottenham have got, but we can make it a good game by running around and giving it everything.

"We were disappointed with Arsenal, it was a one off, and it's really good to have bounced back and given what we think is a good run at it."