Pulis disappointed with lacklustre West Brom

Tony Pulis described West Brom's performance in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United as the "most disappointing" since his arrival at The Hawthorns.

Albion only had one shot on target in the whole 90 minutes at St James' Park as they slumped to fifth game without a win, Aleksandar Mitrovic sealing the win for Newcastle.

Much of Albion's play lacked urgency as they allowed the hosts to dominate possession, with Pulis' side now winless in five Premier League games.

"I've been at the club for just over a year now and that's most probably the most disappointing away performance we've had," he said.

"The best way to describe is that we were in a boxing match and we shadow boxed for 90 minutes.

"We never got close to them and when we had the ball our passing was poor, Newcastle were better all over the pitch.

"It was only the last 10 minutes where we got the ball up the pitch and created opportunities, even then didn't make the keeper make a save. So it is a disappointing day for us."