Pulis hopes beaten Palace learn their lessons

Pulis' men were dealt their first loss in four home matches by Newcastle, who produced an accomplished performance in what was a deserved victory.

A deflected strike from Yohan Cabaye and an own goal from Daniel Gabbidon put the visitors in command in the first half, with Hatem Ben Arfa's late penalty securing a result that keeps Palace in the bottom three of the Premier League.

And Pulis accepted that his side had done themselves no favours by conceding two sloppy goals in the opening 45 minutes.

"We made it tough," Pulis said.

"We've had the plaudits over the last couple of weeks, (on Saturday) we were poor.

"The first two goals were awful goals from our point of view.

"The second one, we had a problem down the left-hand side stopping crosses, unfortunately Gabs (Gabbidon) gets a touch and it goes in.

"You have to give Newcastle credit, from that point on they controlled the game.

"Every game you turn up in you have to show resolve, it's a lesson and a lesson we have to learn very, very quickly."