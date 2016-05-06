Pulis keen for extended West Brom stay

Tony Pulis will hold contract talks with West Brom when the Premier League season comes to an end.

The Welshman, who took over from Alan Irvine in January 2015, has overseen an inconsistent campaign in which the Baggies have comfortably secured safety.

A recent run of just two points from the last seven games has banished hopes of a top-half finish, but head coach Pulis sees himself as the man to build for the club's future.

"I'll speak to the chairman as soon as the season finishes," he said. "We've got two weeks to go, two important games, and then we'll have dinner and sit down and we'll talk about things. I should imagine we'll be okay.

"I like the football club, it's a good football club, there are no problems for me in any shape, ways or form.

"There's lots of improvement that has to take place, but it takes time. It's a good football club."

Pulis' side will travel to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, before hosting Liverpool on the final day.