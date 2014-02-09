Pulis lauds hard-working Crystal Palace squad

Debutants Tom Ince and Joe Ledley gave Palace a two-goal advantage at half-time and although Thievy Bifouma pulled one back for the visitors, Marouane Chamakh's penalty sealed the points for the home side.

Palace have now taken 16 points from seven home league games under Pulis, and the former Stoke City boss paid testament to his team's work ethic as they continue their fight against relegation.

"We work very hard on certain things and you hope that they will pay dividends," he said.

"The other thing is the group are a very, very good group of lads. They might not be the most gifted but my god do they work hard.

"It was difficult out there. It was very, very windy and the pitch dried up with the wind.

"It became a little bit bobbly and bumpy but they kept going and I'm very, very pleased."

Pulis was also able to introduce Glenn Murray for 20 minutes off the bench on Saturday, with last season's top scorer featuring for the first time this term following a serious knee ligament injury.

"We told Glenn to keep warming up every 15 minutes to get the crowd going," he added.

"But they don't need Glenn to keep them going they were absolutely wonderful again today.

"We've got a very, very tough run of games coming up. The important thing you stay focused.

"I've managed in the Premier League six years now and the one thing you must never do, especially a club our size, is get complacent."