Pulis slams 'stupid' McClean

West Brom manager Tony Pulis slammed winger James McClean for his "stupid" red card in their 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth last Saturday.

Pulis claimed he warned McClean earlier this month after the 26-year-old escaped a sending-off in their Premier League fixture against Tottenham.

However, McClean did not get away with it against Bournemouth after being shown a straight red for a challenge on Adam Smith, just seconds after the two had already clashed.

Pulis will be without McClean for their next three games as the Premier League enters the busy festive period, and he did not hold back against the Republic of Ireland international.

"James was stupid because we talked to him after the Tottenham game," he said.

"It was a rash challenge against Tottenham so for him to do it two games later, irrespective of whether the full-back had just done him or not is stupid.

"I have had a good chat with him and he understands. He’s a good lad. It was just the fact that that challenge came so quickly after the challenge on him.

"That mist was still there. He’s got to wash that away and realise that now the Tottenham challenge has been shown a few times people will be aware, and I’m sure they were aware.

"If he makes a mistake the next time he’s going to get punished and I’m sure that’s what happened."