Pulis tips Chamakh to shine for Palace

Palace have been relegated in their last top-four campaigns but moved to within three points of safety after Chamakh's header gave them a 1-0 win over West Ham on Monday.

The match was just Pulis' second in charge and the former Stoke boss likes what he has seen from Chamakh, who has netted just three Premier League goals in as many years.

"Chamakh never stopped running," a delighted Pulis said.

"He's got good quality and is a good player, he just needs some confidence. Hopefully that will give him some confidence to grow into the player we need.

"It's a great result. You have to win games to give the supporters hope and they were great.

"The more hope you give them, the more they will back you. The players have been fantastic, absolutely wonderful from the first minute we walked in."

Pulis and Chamakh's next test comes on Saturday when they host Cardiff City at Selhurst Park.