Pulis unconcerned with manner of West Brom win

Tony Pulis shrugged off the unconvincing manner of West Brom's 1-0 win over Sunderland after Saido Berahino's goal settled a tight encounter at The Hawthorns.

West Brom struggled to create chances in a dour first half but were presented with a gift nine minutes into the second term by Sunderland goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Pantilimon spilled Chris Brunt's cross from the left wing under pressure from West Brom striker Berahino, who seized the opportunity to prod into an empty net.

The victory for West Brom saw them avoid a third straight defeat and, for Pulis, served as the ideal response after his side threw away a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to Everton in their last home game.

"The win was more important than anything else today - the win and the clean sheet," Pulis said in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"The first half wasn't brilliant but in the second half we were much better. We have had some tough games at home.

"We lost against Everton when we were 2-0 up which was a kick in the stomach so we needed that today.

"It was probably a bonus for us that [new Sunderland manager] Sam [Allardyce] has not had a lot of time with his players because of the international break. He will give it his best shot, as he always does."