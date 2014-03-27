Pulis wants greater accountability for refs

Following Andre Marriner's high-profile error in sending off Kieran Gibbs instead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Arsenal's 6-0 hammering at Chelsea last Saturday, match officials and their performances have come under severe scrutiny.

And, speaking ahead of his side's home game with Chelsea, Pulis said he feels it would benefit everyone if referees were more liable for their decisions.

"If they're making decisions that affect the game then for me, irrespective of what they've done previously in that game, then that doesn't count for anything," the Palace boss said.

"That's what I would always mark referees down on. They'll make mistakes, but big mistakes, mistakes that really shouldn't happen, are the ones that really annoy people.

"You want openness, I think there'd be more respect but I understand it's difficult for them.

"If they open it up to the media it'll just run and run and run, so I understand why they do collectively keep it under wraps."

Palace have scored just one goal in their last five Premier League games, claiming two points in the process, and Pulis says his team need to show greater composure in front of goal.

"We're creating chances we've just got to take them," he added.

"We've got to start hitting the target. There's been occasions where we're in there and snatching at things so we've got to start hitting the target.

"It's confidence and a little bit of good fortune, we need a break. We've got to be more clinical."