PUMA go lights out with the turbocharged edition of the Ultra and Future

Just when they think you couldn’t get any faster PUMA has unveiled the Turbo Pack featuring turbocharged editions of the ULTRA 1.1 and the FUTURE 6.1.

Created for football in high gear, putting the torque of a turbocharged engine and all the control of a highly tuned machine at your feet.

Both the ULTRA 1.1 and the FUTURE 6.1 scorch in pink and black inspired by the smoke and dust left behind on the racetracks.

Providing elite level touch and control benefits at explosive speeds, the UTLRA 1.1 is the ultimate combination of speed, touch and comfort. The extremely lightweight MATRYXEVO® upper is built on a lightweight PEBA SpeedUnit outsole, featuring a split sole design inspired by PUMA running spike DNA for rapid bursts of speed. The sole plate combines subtle ‘spikes’ in the forefront and V-shaped studs configured to provide uncatchable speed.

The FUTURE 6.1 places agility at the core of the design, featuring a fully knitted one-piece upper with the latest in NETFIT technology. The upper is developed from a specially crafted textile yarn mix that adapts to the movement of the foot, providing greater freedom of movement when making explosive turns and quick changes of direction. The NETFIT technology offers players a variety of customizable lacing options to enhance both fit and stability.

The Turbo Pack is available from October 27th at PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers for R3299.