PUMA unveils Neymar Jr. Creativity collection

Sports company PUMA has launched the Neymar Jr. Creativity collection featuring bespoke Neymar Jr. training accessories and off-pitch apparel.

Athlete or Artist. On the pitch or on the streets. Creativity knows no boundaries. It goes beyond convention, and so does the Neymar Jr. Creativity collection, featuring vibrant street worthy graphics and splashes of colour representing joy and inspiration to celebrate the game’s most creative playmaker.

Adult apparel:

60555801 Neymar Jr. Creativity Tee R549

60556206 Neymar Jr. Creativity Crew Sweat R1199

60556006 Neymar Jr. Creativity Logo Shorts R899

60556406 Neymar Jr. Creativity Sweat Pant R1099

Junior apparel:

60555901 Neymar Jr. Creativity Tee Jr R449

60556106 Neymar Jr. Creativity Shorts Jr R799

60556306 Neymar Jr. Creativity Crew Sweat Jr R999

60556506 Neymar Jr. Creativity Sweat Pant Jr R899

Accessories:

07893201 Neymar Jr. Deck Backpack R699

08370301 Neymar Jr Logo Ball R299

02386301 Neymar Jr. Baseball Cap R349

Be an artist on the pitch with the Neymar Jr. Creativity collection available from 27 April at PUMA.com and PUMA stores.