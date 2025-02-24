Paying tribute to the GOAT: Inter Miami's home and away kits for 2025 are a brilliant homage to Lionel Messi

Inter Miami have released the home and away kits Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Co. will be wearing for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons, and they're both inspired by the Argentine great.

Utilising vertical block pink-on-pink stripes, the home kit features a similar design to the two teams most-associated with Messi: Argentina and Barcelona. In fact, Adidas has used the exact same template as the current La Albiceleste home kit for Inter Miami.

The tonal pink colours are called 'Light' and 'Easy' by Adidas, and will be the shirt the 37-year-old and his team-mates will look to dominate the eastern conference in in 2025. Named 'Euforia, Inter Miami's striking home pink kit took to the pitch for the first time on February 22 in their MLS season opening match against New York City. The pair drew 2-2 in a pulsating fixture, with Tomas Aviles and Telasco Segovia scoring for the Florida-based side.

Inter Miami 2025 kits to be worn by Lionel Messi and Co.

Messi wearing the new home kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adidas Inter Miami 2025/26 Home Shirt: £90 at Adidas UK The tonal pink stripes, the black detailing, the tribute to Messi; everything about the newest Inter Miami home kit is just sublime. Expect to see weekly highlights of something outrageous the diminutive Argentine has done each week while wearing this shirt.

In a break from the tradition of MLS sides releasing just one new kit each year, Inter Miami have also released a new away strip. The side owned by David Beckham continues to feature a black base on the change jersey, with a black and carbon half-and-half design reminiscent of the kit Messi when scoring his header against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final - a calendar year in which Barcelona won every possible trophy available to them.

But while Inter Miami have subverted MLS tradition with their home and away kit releases, the Florida-based side will continue to use both for the 2026 season they move to their new 25-000 seater at Miami Freedom Park.

Lionel Messi in the away kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adidas Inter Miami 2025/26 Away Authentic Jersey: £130 at Adidas UK Black kits always look sleek, and this Inter Miami number is no exception. Couple that with the pink accents and half-and-half design, and this could easily pass as something you wear everyday - not just on matchday.

"The name Euforia captures the excitement and anticipation of what is next for Inter Miami," the club stated when releasing the home kit. "From competing at an unprecedented international level in 2025 to moving into a new, state-of-the-art stadium in Miami in 2026, this is more than just a change of scenery; it’s the beginning of a thrilling new era for the Club.

"Euforia embodies the passion and energy of embracing these opportunities head on, knowing that Inter Miami is ready to step onto the pitch with the best and keep dreaming big."