'100% legal, 0% fair': Adidas Predator released in iconic colourway with perfect nod to first-ever tagline

The Adidas Predator Elite 25 has been released in an iconic colourway, with a special homage paid to David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and the tagline used for the model's first-ever boot.

While the Adidas Predator Elite released in 2024 received plenty of love from FourFourTwo's expert boot tester, with the iconic model rated highly among the best football boots for midfielders, the 2025 version comes with an upgraded strikeskin to provide even more grip through the rubber elements synonymous with Predators.

What makes the release even better is the colourway. Adidas has implemented the original black, white and red colourway that featured on the first-ever Predator, while there are some subtle design characteristics that pay homage to the boot that paved the way 31 years ago.

2025 Adidas Predator released in retro colourway

The '100% legal, 0% fair' tagline returns to the soleplate (Image credit: Adidas)

When Adidas first released the original Predator in 1994, the brand did so alongside the tagline "100% legal, 0% fair". That same tagline returns to the bottom of the boots with the 2025 version, while the original Predator logo also returns to the side of the upper.

That's not the only nod to the past, however, with David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane celebrated with the latest Predator release, too.

David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane were synonymous with the Adidas Predator during their playing careers, and have continued their relationships with the Three Stripes even after retiring. Adidas has paid tribute to the duo on the right boot of the latest release, celebrate iconic goals from their careers.

Featuring a 93' timestamp and the words, "raised the roof here with a goal" from Gary Bloom's iconic commentary under the red tonue, Beckham's free-kick against Greece from World Cup 2002 qualifying is honoured.

“I have a very special 30-year history with Predator," Beckham said. "Every goal, every cross, every game that I played, I wore Predator boots. It doesn't matter whether it's the first, the last, the most difficult or the easiest goal – they all mean something to me. It’s incredible to see this new Predator celebrate one of my most important goals.”

Zidane, meanwhile, sees a 45' timestamp and 'GOL GOL GOL' commentary from his mesmerising 2002 Champions League final volley for Real Madrid also under the tongue.

Zinedine Zidane with the latest Predator release (Image credit: Adidas)

“I really do believe that Predators played a part in scoring that goal," Zidane said. "I wore them all through my career and they helped me score that goal; it was a partnership. They chose me, but I’m the one who wore them. I did some amazing things in them. I feel very lucky to have worn this boot for so many years.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedri and Alessia Russo will all wear the Adidas Predator Elite 25