Purse urges Wednesday focus

In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, the 33-year-old conceded that Wednesday’s off-the-field issues have become difficult for the players to ignore, but stated that they must focus on what they can control – namely, results on the pitch.

“What’s going on at the club at the moment is not a great situation to be in,” he said.

“But we can’t affect what’s going on in the boardroom. All we can do is go out and concentrate on winning football matches, and make the club as good a proposition as possible for someone to come and take over.”

After last season’s disappointment of relegation from the Championship, Wednesday have hit the ground running in League One this term. They currently lie fourth in the table, only six points behind leaders Brighton.

But administration threatens to undo all of the Owls’ good work. The Sheffield club have already had to ward off two winding-up orders from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs in recent months, and face two more before the end of the year.

If either of these orders are upheld, Wednesday will have no choice but to go into administration and accept a 10-point penalty from the Football League.

Such a fate could still be avoided if an investor is found. Only last week the former Portsmouth and Leicester chairman Milan Mandaric was linked with a bid for the club, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Purse believes that a swift resolution would benefit everyone, particularly the fans.

“It’s too good a football club to be in the situation that it’s in,” said the Owls’ skipper.

“It needs to get sorted sooner rather than later, for the good of Sheffield Wednesday, because we’ve got some fantastic fans who deserve to be treated better than they are being at the moment.”

By Liam Twomey