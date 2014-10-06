Qatar to host Supercoppa Italiana in December

A traditional curtain-raiser to the Serie A season, the Supercoppa could not take place in its usual slot due to Napoli's participation in the UEFA Champions League play-offs.

The game between the Serie A champions and the Coppa Italia holders has been held in locations such as the United States, China and Libya since the turn of the century.

This year's event will take place in Qatar following a media conference in Paris on Monday.

Serie A president Maurizio Beretta and Qatar Football Association general secretary Saoud Al Mohannadi were both in attendance to confirm the agreement.

The setup is currently only in place for this year, Beretta explained, adding: "We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to export our Super Cup in an interesting and prestigious country like Qatar."

Serie A champions Juve are Supercoppa Italiana holders after beating Lazio 4-0 in 2013 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.