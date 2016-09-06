Qatari official Al-Mohannadi subject to FIFA adjudicatory proceedings

Qatar Football Association (QFA) vice-president Saoud Al-Mohannadi is facing formal proceedings from the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent Ethics Committee.

The committee's investigative chamber last month recommended a two-and-a-half-year ban from football for the official following an investigation into his alleged failure to cooperate fully with a separate anti-corruption probe.

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday adjudicatory proceedings had been opened and said Al-Mohannadi was entitled to request a hearing.

Al-Mohannadi had been the general secretary of the QFA when its bid to host the 2022 World Cup was launched.

He had been approved as a candidate to run for a place on FIFA's ruling council in August, having last year withdrawn from the race for the Executive Committee, claiming he did not want to divide support for west Asian candidates.