Qatari official Al-Mohannadi subject to FIFA adjudicatory proceedings
After FIFA's Ethics Committee proposed sanctions against Saoud Al-Mohannadi, the organisation's adjudicatory chamber has opened proceedings.
Qatar Football Association (QFA) vice-president Saoud Al-Mohannadi is facing formal proceedings from the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent Ethics Committee.
The committee's investigative chamber last month recommended a two-and-a-half-year ban from football for the official following an investigation into his alleged failure to cooperate fully with a separate anti-corruption probe.
FIFA confirmed on Tuesday adjudicatory proceedings had been opened and said Al-Mohannadi was entitled to request a hearing.
Al-Mohannadi had been the general secretary of the QFA when its bid to host the 2022 World Cup was launched.
He had been approved as a candidate to run for a place on FIFA's ruling council in August, having last year withdrawn from the race for the Executive Committee, claiming he did not want to divide support for west Asian candidates.
