QPR braced for bids for Austin and Green

Chris Ramsey is braced for rival clubs to test QPR's resolve to keep hold of Charlie Austin and Rob Green following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The duo, both under contract to 2016, have undoubtedly been Rangers' best players during this season at opposite ends of the pitch, goalkeeper Green at his evergreen best at the age of 35 and Austin behind only Sergio Aguero, Diego Costa and Harry Kane in the Premier League scoring charts with 17 goals.

Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign Green as cover for Thibaut Courtois with Petr Cech's future the subject of speculation and Austin is believed to be a target for Southampton and Newcastle United.

"Obviously goalscorers are a premium and we understand people will try their best to get him," said Ramsey of Austin.

"He's been a good professional this season and he's shown his worth.

"We'd like to keep him but the remaining couple of weeks will tell us what people think he is worth or what he is worth to the club to keep him or let him go."

A 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Sunday sent QPR crashing back down to the Championship, but, despite having the worst defence in the Premier League, Green will emerge from the campaign with his reputation intact and even enhanced.

Ramsey added: "There's been rumours, but there's been rumours about a few teams that want Rob.

"He's been in world-class form this year and I don't use that term lightly, if he hadn't been we may have been adrift even before I came into this job."