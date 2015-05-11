QPR challenge FFP rules

With their relegation from the Premier League now confirmed, QPR have challenged the Football League over charges relating to their breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

QPR won promotion via the Championship play-offs last season, but were condemned to relegation on Sunday after a humiliating 6-0 loss at Manchester City.

In March, the club posted losses of £9.8million, but loans of £60m were written off.

It has been suggested that, upon their return to the Football League, QPR must repay that money, but on Monday the club released a statement confirming their challenge of any sanctions on legal grounds.

"Legal proceedings are ongoing between Queens Park Rangers Football Club and the Football League," the statement read.

"QPR challenges the legality of the Football League's Championship Financial Fair Play Rules and any charge against QPR (if any) for breach of FFP Rules shall not be commenced pending the outcome of that challenge.

"The proceedings are confidential in nature and neither party is entitled to comment upon the proceedings until the independent arbitral panel has delivered its decision."