QPR give Hasselbaink 'unanimous support' as investigation ends

QPR have ended their investigation into alleged wrongdoing by manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and declared he has their "unanimous support".

The 44-year-old was implicated in the Daily Telegraph's investigation into corruption in English football last month after being filmed on a hidden camera by undercover reporters allegedly negotiating a £55,000 fee to serve as a sports ambassador for a fictitious Far East company that wanted to sell players to his club.

But Hasselbaink strongly denied the claims, emphatically stating he has never received an illegal payment, or "bung", and would never consider it, while conceding to naivety on his part for allowing the meeting with the undercover reporters to take place.

QPR initially launched but then halted an internal investigation until the Telegraph provided full disclosure of its meeting with Hasselbaink, including video footage and transcripts.

However, with that information not forthcoming two weeks on, the club have brought a close to their probe and given their boss full backing to continue in his role.

QPR's statement read: "The club can confirm that our internal investigation has now ended concerning The Telegraph's reporting on inferences made on September 28th relating to QPR manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"Throughout the comprehensive investigation, the club contacted and communicated with all the major parties involved, including The Telegraph, who failed to provide the club with the information previously requested.

"Despite a number of requests from both the club and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's legal team for the information relating to the inferences made on September 28th, including video footage and a full transcript of the discussions that took place, nothing has been forthcoming.

"As a result, and in the absence of any further evidence, the board fully back QPR manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and his explanations relating to these inferences.

"Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink openly admitted he was naive and, as such, has been reminded of his roles and responsibilities as manager of Queens Park Rangers football club.

"He remains fully focused on his job as QPR manager, and he does so with the board's unanimous support."