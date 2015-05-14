QPR v Newcastle United: Carver urges focus ahead of key relegation clash

Newcastle United head coach John Carver has called on his side to stay focused as they bid to secure their Premier League status at relegated QPR.

Carver's men visit Loftus Road on Saturday having ended a run of eight straight defeats with a 1-1 draw against West Brom last weekend.

The Tyneside club are two points clear of the relegation zone with two games to go but can ensure safety with three points in west London.

A win for Newcastle will secure another top-flight campaign providing Hull City fail to do the same in their clash with Tottenham.

Carver said: "I think the way we got the point against a side in form [West Brom],who had just won at Old Trafford, to go one down and show character, the desire to try and win it was a good thing.

"It's always good when you break a run like that. The spirit has been good, it's been upbeat, but we are not taking our eye off the ball because we haven't done a job yet.

"There's a huge job in front of us, starting with Saturday and then the following Sunday, so we need to stay focused."

QPR have little more than pride to play for having been relegated following a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City last Sunday.

And head coach Chris Ramsey is keen for his players to repay the Loftus Road faithful who have suffered through a disappointing campaign.

"We owe it to our fans to redress the performance we put in on Sunday, which was nowhere near the level I expect from this group of players," Ramsey said.

"We let ourselves down and we let our supporters down.

"The integrity of the Premier League, with Newcastle in the battle towards the bottom, will also be taken into consideration, but mainly we owe the fans a display after Sunday."

Newcastle forward Siem de Jong, whose maiden season at the club has been heavily affected by injuries, again misses out, along with striker Adam Armstrong (thigh) and the suspended Mike Williamson.

But winger Gabriel Obertan is in the squad, while Rolando Aarons is also in contention to play for the first time in over six months after serving as an unused substitute last week.

Carver is also mulling whether to start top scorer Papiss Cisse following his return from suspension versus West Brom.

QPR defender Nedum Onouha is likely to make his comeback from a ban. However, striker Bobby Zamora is a doubt with a knock and Sandro cannot play due to ongoing work permit issues.