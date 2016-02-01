Quagliarella completes Sampdoria return

Sampdoria have completed the loan signing of Fabio Quagliarella from Torino with an obligation to make the 33-year-old's move permanent.

Quagliarella returns to Luigi Ferraris nine seasons after leaving the club in 2007, the striker having fallen out of favour at Torino despite five goals in 16 starts.

His last goal came in January against his hometown club Napoli, when he earned the ire of Torino's supporters for apologising to opposition fans after finding the back of the net.

He returns to Sampdoria as a direct replacement for Eder – who agreed a two-year loan at Inter last week – and could make his debut against his parent club on Wednesday.

"President Massimo Ferrero and all at Sampdoria are delighted to welcome back to Sampdoria Fabio Quagliarella," the club announced on their official website.

"The striker has been signed from Torino on loan with an obligation to buy.

"The player, already with Sampdoria in 2006/07, [made] 42 appearances and scored 14 goals [in his previous spell]."