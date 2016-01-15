Quagliarella: Mafia, paedophilia and drug allegations forced me to leave Napoli

Torino forward Fabio Quagliarella claims he was forced to leave Napoli due to anonymous letters sent to the club accusing him of cocaine use, paedophilia and links to the Camorra mafia.

The 32-year-old Italy international was sold to Juventus by his hometown club in 2010 and unveiled shocking details he believes prompted the move while testifying at the trial of Raffaele Piccolo, a police officer accused of stalking celebrities including Quagliarella.

After taking the stand, Quagliarella told Sport Mediaset: "[Napoli president] Aurelio De Laurentiis sold me because he had received anonymous letters and phone messages accusing me of taking cocaine during house parties with Camorra Mafia members.

"I was forced to leave my hometown and Napoli sold me to Juventus. I had been falsely accused of being a Camorrist and a paedophile who was doing orgies.

"President De Laurentiis used to call me every day, but after those letters he advised to me to leave my hometown Castellammare di Stabia to go live in a hotel, to be more calm and relaxed.

"After that conversation that took place in Napoli's headquarters, he had never called me again."

Quagliarella won three consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus before moving across Turin for a second spell at Torino in 2014.