Quagliarella in but no Balotelli for Italy

Fabio Quagliarella and Riccardo Montolivo have earned recalls to the Italy squad for the final Euro 2016 qualifiers.

Quagliarella has been in fine form for Torino, contributing four goals and three assists in seven games so far this season, and the 32-year-old has been rewarded with his first call-up in a year.

Sebastian Giovinco has also earned a place following his exceptional form in MLS for Toronto, but Mario Balotelli misses out.

The AC Milan striker had been tipped for a potential return to Antonio Conte's squad and the Italy boss went to watch him in action in last week's 1-0 defeat to Genoa, but the 25-year-old is currently struggling with an injury.

Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi has been handed a debut senior call-up, while Daniele De Rossi misses out due to a two-match suspension at international level.

Italy face Azerbaijan in Baku on October 10 before hosting Norway in Rome three days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Daniele Padelli (Torino), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Mattia De Sciglio (Milan), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Andrea Ranocchia (Inter), Davide Santon (Inter)

Midfielders: Andrea Bertolacci (Milan), Riccardo Montolivo (Milan), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Andrea Pirlo (New York City FC), Roberto Soriano (Sampdoria), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Antonio Candreva (Lazio), Eder (Sampdoria), Stephan El Shaarawy (Monaco), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Graziano Pelle (Southampton), Fabio Quagliarella (Torino), Simone Zaza (Juventus)