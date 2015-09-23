Quaresma dumbfounded by Ronaldo critics

Besiktas winger Ricardo Quaresma says he cannot understand why Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is still the subject of criticism.

The current Ballon d'Or holder has begun the 2015-16 campaign in sensational fashion, scoring eight times in just five games to move just one short of 500 goals in his professional career.

Ronaldo's efforts under Rafael Benitez had been called into question after failing to score in Madrid's opening two Liga matches of the season, but Quaresma - who played alongside the 30-year-old at Sporting - has slammed those critics.

"There are things I don't understand in football... how can people criticise Cristiano Ronaldo after all he has done?" he told TSF.

"He is one of the players I admire the most in terms of mentality - I've never seen another player so strong in that way.

"Every year he scores 50 or 60 goals, competing for the Ballon d'Or. I don't know what more you can ask of him.

"I think there are many times when people have been unfair with Cristiano, but all this is in the background and gives him strength to go forward."

Ronaldo needs just three more goals to break Raul's long-standing record as Madrid's all-time top goalscorer as the current Liga leaders prepare to face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.