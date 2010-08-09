Queretaro's dream start ended by battering

Striker Miguel Sabah, denied by injury of a place in Mexico's World Cup squad, scored a hat-trick as Morelia ran rings around Queretaro, who had won their opening two games.

Morelia, with a perfect record of two wins and no goals conceded, have a game in hand and are second one point behind Puebla in Group Three, one of three groups into which the championship is divided.

Prolific Santos Laguna, runners-up in last season's closing Clausura Championship in May, lead Group One with a maximum nine points after Saturday's 3-0 away win over Pachuca that took their goals tally to 11.

Guadalajara, who are at home to Internacional of Brazil in the first leg of the Libertadores Cup final on Wednesday, won 1-0 at San Luis and are fourth in Group One.

Pachuca are joint top of the weaker Group Two with America, both on four points and with equal 4-4 goals records.

Title holders Toluca, held 1-1 at Chiapas on Saturday, have yet to win after three matches but are third in the group with two points.

