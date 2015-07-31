Quick start vital in Arsenal title bid - Wilshere

Jack Wilshere is confident Arsenal can challenge for the Premier League title this season provided they are quick out of the blocks.

Arsene Wenger's men won 19 of their last 26 matches in all competitions in a strong finish to the 2014-15 campaign.

However, a slow start that saw them win just two of their opening eight league matches ultimately proved costly as they finished third - some 12 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

England midfielder Wilshere is keen for Arsenal to build on the form they generated towards the end of last term, highlighting the addition of goalkeeper Petr Cech from Chelsea as a sign of the club's ambition.

"We didn't start the season well last year but the way we finished it, if we had played the whole season like that then we could have been champions," Wilshere told Arsenal's official website.

"If we continue our form from the end of last season when we dominated games with our possession, and we won the ball back in better positions high up the pitch, then we've got a real chance.

"We want to win the league, of course we do. We feel we've been together a few years now, we've brought in world-class players who have had time to settle, we've added a world-class keeper with all of his experience, he's been there and he's done it, he's won everything.

"So we really feel we're in a strong position."