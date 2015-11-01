Quique Sanchez Flores is like Alex Ferguson - Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney has likened Watford coach Quique Sanchez Flores to former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson.

Watford secured their second successive win by defeating West Ham 2-0 on Saturday, sending them up to ninth in the Premier League table.

Deeney praised the work of Flores since the club's top-flight return, drawing comparisons with Ferguson – winner of a record 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies with United.

"Quique knows everything. He has eyes everywhere at the training ground," he said.

"There's a bit of Alex Ferguson about him. He knows where you've been and if the lads have been in the cake shop!

"He is very much about how you work Monday to Friday. If I score on a Saturday but have a terrible week in training you can guarantee being on the bench on Saturday."

When posed with the comments, Flores spoke of his respect for the Scot and how he wishes to make his own way.

"I don't want to imitate anyone – especially Alex Ferguson who I have amazing respect for because of the history he has in English football," the Spaniard said.

"I just want to be happy when I am working every day."