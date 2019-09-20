Quique Sanchez Flores needs time to work his magic again at Watford

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores feels it will take time to “establish order” and move the club forwards again.

Despite producing a determined comeback to earn a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend, the Hornets remain at the foot of the Premier League without a win.

The likelihood of securing a first win of the season away to Manchester City is remote, even though the champions suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at promoted Norwich.

Flores is aiming to rebuild in a second spell at Vicarage Road after replacing compatriot Javi Gracia, who lost his job after a poor start to the campaign.

“My priority basically is to try to find some style for us. We want to try and establish some order, some organisation and this is what I want,” Flores said.

“When you are in the bottom of the table, of course mentality is a struggle.

“We need to use things game by game, week by week, we do not have time to think about forwards too much – the necessity is the next result, we do not need to plan (for the future) too much.”

Flores was in charge at Watford for the 2015-16 season, before moving on to spells at Espanyol and Shanghai Shenhua in China.

The Hertfordshire club went through a disappointing end to the last campaign when Watford were thrashed 6-0 by City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

With everyone now focused on the future and climbing back up the table, Flores insists it has to be a case of tackling one thing at a time – no matter the opposition.

“For us when we are preparing a match in the week, we are not thinking about how tough it is or not. Every single match (in the Premier League) is very tough,” Flores said.

“We are preparing the match thinking about our possibilities and how we can do things and how we can try to manage.

“We are always positive. In football and life, everything is possible.”

With forward Isaac Success set for at least a month out with a groin problem, there could be more opportunity for Ismaila Sarr to get further first-team action.

The 21-year-old arrived from Rennes in a club-record deal, reported at around £25million.

Flores will make sure the Senegal forward gets all the support he needs while continuing to adapt to life in England.

“Sarr is a really young player and we need to be patient with this player,” he said.

“We need to give him support. He is really fast, with skills and is a modern forward. He needs to understand more, even with the language.

“Now he speaks just French. (Etienne) Capoue and others are helping with the translation. We have a big circle around him and we need to care about him.”