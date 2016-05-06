Racing sack goalkeeping coach Gambande after racist gesture

Racing Club have terminated the services of goalkeeping coach Juan Carlos Gambande after he was caught making a racist gesture towards Atletico Mineiro supporters.

Racing were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 after suffering a 2-1 loss to Atletico at the Estadio Independencia in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday.

Lucas Pratto set up one and scored the other as Atletico booked a spot in the quarter-finals of South America's most prestigious club tournament against fellow Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo.

Gambande was caught on camera making the gesture of peeling a banana and eating it in the direction of Atletico supporters, sparking outrage across the continent.

Claudio Medina será el nuevo entrenador de arqueros del plantel tras la desvinculación de Juan Carlos Gambandé. May 6, 2016

Racing confirmed they parted ways with Gambande and announced Claudio Medina would take up the vacant position at the Buenos Aires-based club.