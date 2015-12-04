Raffael: Bayern best in the world

Brazilian forward Raffael is hoping to repeat last season's heroics in front of goal when Borussia Monchengladbach host Bayern Munich, who he describes as the "best team in the world".

Gladbach entertain Bayern on Saturday, having held the Bundesliga champions to a goalless draw in their first meeting last season before sensationally beating the Bavarians 2-0 at Allianz Arena.

Raffael said his team-mates feel propelled to produce a good showing against the league leaders again and believes Andre Schubert's side can challenge for maximum points.

"I am looking forward to the match against probably the best team in the world [currently]," said Raffael.

"This is an extra motivation for us. We will do everything we can in order to score.

"We need to be just as brave as last season, when we did not lost a game to Bayern and bagged four points. If that works, we have a chance against one of the best teams in the world."

Raffael scored both goals in the away victory last March, and revealed he was hailed as a hero by his country's media for avenging Brazil's infamous 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany at 2014 World Cup, with five German players listed in the Bayern line-up.

"I was previously totally unknown in Brazil," he said.

"The response was incredible! Many people from Brazil called, with whom I had not spoken for years."