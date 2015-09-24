Rafinha: I've never spoken to Germany

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha denied suggestions he wanted to play for Germany after rejecting a Brazil call-up.

The right-back was initially included in Dunga's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but he withdrew – wishing not to be considered.

It led to suggestions the 30-year-old could be moving to play for world champions Germany, as he is seeking citizenship in the European country.

But Rafinha said his decision was purely down to not being a Brazil regular and he denied ever having contact with the German Football Association (DFB).

"I am here to clarify something to you, who agree and disagree with my decision," he wrote on Twitter.

"Everyone has the right to think and interpret it the way seem fit

"I asked to be released from Selecao because I don't see myself fighting for a spot on the right-back, not because I'm changing Brazil for Germany.

"I'm not in touch, and never was in touch with anyone from DFB... So, this thing of denying Selecao or my homeland is not my thing.

"Just remember 2008, when I got into a dispute with Schalke 04, my club back then, so I could represent Brazil at the Olympics. By the way, Dunga was the coach at the time, he called me to join the 23-man squad

"So let's be clear, it's not because I'm requesting my dual citizenship that I want to play for Germany. I was very, very happy for being called again... But when I analysed my situation, I felt the right thing to do was to ask for my release.

"I thank Gilmar Rinaldi [Brazil technical coordinator] and coach Dunga for understanding this."