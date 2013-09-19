Raids result in fixing arrests in Singapore

A statement from Singapore's police agencies released on Wednesday confirmed they have arrested members of an organised crime group, which is suspected of targeting European football games for match-fixing purposes.

Five members of the group were held for future interrogation, while the rest were released on bail.

"Police confirm that the suspected leader and several other individuals who are the subject of ongoing investigations in other jurisdictions for match fixing were among the persons arrested," the statement said.

Interpol secretary general Ronald K Noble added: "Singaporean authorities have taken an important step in cracking down on an international match-fixing syndicate by arresting the main suspects in the case, including the suspected mastermind.''

The arrests come just days after police in the Australian state of Victoria arrested the coach and nine players from semi-pro club Southern Stars for alleged match-fixing in the Victorian Premier League.