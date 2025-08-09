FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 13: Superstar strikers, MLS clubs and the luck of the Irish

When two worlds collide, they usually have damning aftereffects. The same can now be said for football and crossword puzzles.

Welcome back to the weird and wonderful world of FourFourTwo's weekly crossword, testing your knowledge alongside a piece of quizzing heritage.

In case you've missed any of our previous instalments, we have an extensive archive ready and waiting for you to delve into.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 12

It's pretty much the same premise as any other crossword you've done at the airport or on the morning commute before, with both ‘down’ and ‘across’ clues. Each correct answer provides letters that act as hints for other answers nearby. Simple, really.

There are plenty of answers to go at to get the ball rolling, and there’s no time limit for this particular football-based challenge, but there is a clock counting upwards, so see how quickly you can complete it, if you dare...

Struggling with one answer? No problem, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint.

Think you've smashed it with your time? Don’t forget to comment your score below and share the crossword with your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

So, you've conquered the crossword grid, untangled its delightful footballing knots. Your mind is clearly sharp, primed for more: which is just as well, as we've got a fresh volley of challenges ready to fire your synapses, from European giants to iconic goal-getters. Consider this your next top-tier workout.

First up, prepare for the ultimate test of continental club football knowledge. Our Big Champions League Quiz dares you to hit 50 correct answers. It's a proper examination of legendary nights and record-breaking stars. Then, for a truly unique test of individual brilliance, can you name every Ballon d'Or top three from 2007 to 2023 - without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s a fascinating look at the incredible talents who shone brightest outside those two monumental shadows.

If the storied history of England's most famous knockout competition is your passion, dive into this: can you name every club to have ever reached an FA Cup final? It’s a comprehensive sweep through the contenders who battled for that prestigious trophy. Or, for a deep dive into a Gunners maestro's playmaking genius, recall every club Mesut Ozil assisted against for Arsenal. It's a detailed look at the opposition who felt the sting of his sublime passing.

Finally, let's cast our minds back to a major international final. Can you name the Italy line-up from the Euro 2020 final against England? It was a pulsating encounter, etched into recent history, and remembering that starting XI will prove your dedication to modern football's biggest moments. Cheers!