Raiola planning to stand for FIFA presidency

Raiola, who represents players such as Mario Balotelli, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, believes it is time for a shake-up of the governing body and feels he could be the man to replace Blatter.

However, Raiola admits that he may have to wait until the next elections in four years' time, as he would need the backing of five national associations to be in the running for FIFA's top job.

He told VI: "I have been criticising FIFA for years, so it's time to act on it.

"I've had enough of how Blatter and FIFA have been treating the game. It makes me sick just thinking about it that Blatter is re-elected.

"FIFA should be there for the fans, professional players and amateur players, but they don't do anything for these three groups.

"How dare you organise a World Cup in South Africa and then ask €150 for a ticket? It's a disgrace. FIFA wants to organise a party in someone else's house and then demands a huge entrance fee, but the owner of the house does not get anything. This has got to stop.

"It's incomprehensible that some FAs still vote for Blatter. If people vote Blatter, they vote North Korea, if they vote me, they vote South Korea.

"If I don't manage to be a candidate this time around, I will give it another try in four years' time. I will find five FAs to back me. Which ones? I cannot say that just yet. A lot of things could change until the election."

David Ginola last week announced his decision to stand for presidency, while Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein and Jerome Champagne are also hoping to dethrone Blatter.