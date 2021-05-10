Raith hopeful that Iain Davidson is fit enough to face Dundee

Raith Rovers are hoping for a play-off boost as Iain Davidson prepares to declare himself fit to face Dundee.

The veteran centre-back limped off late on during Saturday’s quarter-final win over Dunfermline clutching his hamstring – making him a major doubt to face his former side on Wednesday.

But Kirkcaldy boss John McGlynn says the 37-year-old – who was only cleared to face the Pars after having his Hearts sending-off quashed on appeal – was only suffering the effects of fatigue.

He now plans on having Davidson back in the heart of his backline as Rovers play host at Stark’s Park in the opening leg of their semi-final shoot-out with James McPake’s men.

Victory over the doubleheader would see Raith take on the team finishing second bottom of the Premiership in the final. with a top-flight return after a 24-year absence the prize for the Fifers.

McGlynn said: “Iain Davidson came off on Saturday. We’re still assessing it but we’re hoping he’ll be OK.

“He’s certainly not ruled out and we’ll give him every opportunity.

“He had a little bit of fatigue in his hamstring. He’s certainly not pulled or strained his hamstring, which is a relief.

“Iain is 37 and has been playing Saturday-Tuesday for a while now. It’s quite a big ask.

“Frankie Musonda has been one of our mainstays but he had an operation on Friday so he certainly won’t be available.

“So to lose Iain on top of that would have been a big blow.

“But we’re very hopeful he’ll make Wednesday’s game. Our fingers are crossed.”

On-loan Rangers Kai Kennedy is definitely ruled out of the semi-final clash but McGlynn has not given up hope that the Rovers support will get to see him back in a dark blue shirt.

“Kai is back at Rangers getting treatment,” he said, “They are scanning him today.

“The information we were given before is that he would have an outside chance of making the final if we get there.

“Hopefully the scan will give us some certainty either way.

“Fingers crossed he pulls through as it would be a shame if he didn’t. Kai had an excellent first half of the season at Inverness and he’s been great for us.

“As well as being a very good player and technician, he’s also a very good boy so it would be harsh for him to miss out on these big games.”