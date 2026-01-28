Is Barcelona vs Copenhagen on TV? Live streams, preview as Catalan giants push for Champions League qualification at Camp Nou

Watch Barcelona vs Copenhagen today as the Catalan giants hope for an easy night that ends with qualification against Jacob Neestrup's side, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Barcelona are another side hoping for a top-eight spot as we enter a vital final league-phase matchday this week.

Hansi Flick's side is in a good position, too, currently ninth and knowing a win could well be enough to sneak into those all-important positions, should results go their way.

Copenhagen have work to do, and is currently outside the top 24 on goal difference, so a big result is needed in Spain.

There may also need to be an element of lady luck with the Danish side this evening, with every team in action and five teams on eight points.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Barcelona vs Copenhagen online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Barcelona vs Copenhagen: Champions League preview

Barcelona boast a record of four wins, one draw and two defeats from their seven matches so far and will be looking to add another pivotal success to that against Copenhagen.

Flick's men are just outside of the top-eight places at present, and one tiny teeny slip up from any of those sides could result in Barca sliding in, should they win at Camp Nou.

Level on points with eighth-placed Chelsea, seventh-placed Newcastle United and sixth-placed Paris Saint-Germain, it may be that results have to go in their favour on a night where every team is in action at the same time.

They will be without the services of Ferran Torres, Gavi, Pedri and Andreas Christensen due to injury problems, while Frenkie de Jong is suspended.

Copenhagen will qualify should they beat Barcelona, but even that in itself could be a bridge too far on this occasion.

The Lions have managed to pick up seven points from their last three matches in the competition, beating Kairat and Villarreal before drawing with Napoli last time out.

That will give them some level of confidence heading to Spain, but it will have to be some performance to keep Barca's attacking talents quiet.

Thomas Delaney will miss the contest following his red card against Napoli, and both Rodrigo Huescas and Magnus Mattsson are injured.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Barcelona 2-0 Copenhagen

We are predicting an easy home win for Barcelona as they progress via a slip-up from Newcastle in the top eight.