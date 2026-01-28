‘He’s the first name on the teamsheet’ England hero makes World Cup prediction after Marc Guehi's Manchester City arrival

Marc Guehi signed for Manchester City following a failed move to Anfield in the previous window

As an ex-player and manager for Manchester City, Stuart Pearce understands the importance of the club's recent signings, particularly that of Marc Guehi.

The ex-Manchester City defender played 38 games under Kevin Keegan, scoring three goals in his time, then managed the club for 97 games between 2005 and 2007.

Pearce captained the club to the First Division championship in 2001/02, notably scoring a direct free-kick on his debut against Watford.

Pearce on Guehi's strengths and character following failed Liverpool move

Pearce, who works as a pundit and commentator for talkSPORT, often covers England games and has followed Guehi at club level and internationally for years.

“He’s the first name on the teamsheet for England defensively,” the 63-year-old told Betway.

Marc Guehi during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When you talk about Guehi, you need a central defender that reads the game brilliantly, who has got a little bit of pace and can defend one-on-one.

“I think he ticks all those boxes… the defensive side of the game is the one thing [City needed] to shore up a little bit.”

Guehi, whose wages at City amount to over £300,000 per week, almost joined Liverpool in the previous transfer window before heading to the Etihad earlier this month.

The 25-year-old recently revealed to reporters that his medical to join Arne Slot’s side was ‘pretty much done’ before the deal was pulled at the last minute, via The Mail.

“The way he’s dealt with his potential move, with all that’s been rumbling on, says a lot about him,” said Pearce.

Guehi captained Crystal Palace to a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Manchester City last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guehi paid respect to his former club when describing his failed move to Anfield, telling reporters in the same press conference that '[Crystal Palace have] given me everything'.

Pearce is confident that the 25-year-old will adapt to life in Manchester quickly, citing his previous experience in England as crucial to the move’s success.

He said: “It’s been talked about now for a couple of years - Marc leaving Palace. He’s played in the Premier League, so there’ll be no settling in period.

“I really like him… and what he stands for as a human being. The things I hear about his character are fantastic.”

Stuart Pearce was speaking to Betway.