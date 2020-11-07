Raith rocket to top of Championship table with five star show against Morton

Unbeaten Raith rocketed to the top of the Scottish Championship table with a thumping 5-0 victory over 10-man Morton at Stark’s Park.

Daniel Armstrong scored his third goal of the season by converting a penalty in the 19th minute and Raith were two up five minutes later when Frankie Musonda slotted home following a quick short corner from Ethan Ross.

Morton lost captain Jim McAllister to a red card for a foul on Armstrong 10 minutes before the break. Moments after the interval, Rovers stalwart Ross Matthews made it 3-0 at the end of a fine team move.

In the 53rd minute Morton were dead and buried thanks to Matthews’ second and when substitute Fernandy Mendy made it 5-0 with a close-range finish in the last eight minutes nobody was surprised.