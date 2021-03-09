Raith Rovers frustrated by Ayr in goalless draw

Second-placed Raith Rovers had to settle for a point after playing out a goalless draw with Ayr in the Scottish Championship.

Ayr came close to opening the scoring in the 18th minute but were thwarted by Kyle Benedictus as he made a vital challenge inside the box after Cammy Smith had crossed for Michael Moffat.

Rovers forced visiting goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo into action twice in the early stages of the second half, as Reghan Tumilty and substitute Gozie Ugwu created chances to break the deadlock.

Benedictus came to the hosts’ rescue again in the 79th minute as Ayr were unable to make the most of a good opportunity.