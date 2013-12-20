Raja Casablanca striker Iajour up for Bayern test

The Moroccan outfit – who needed to win a play-off against amateur side Auckland City to feature in the tournament – have backed up their success with triumphs over Monterrey and Atletico Mineiro.

That has booked them a spot in the final against the European champions, an occasion that Iajour, who has already scored twice in the tournament, is excited about.

"The dream is far from over yet and we'll be giving it all we have against Bayern, right up to the final whistle," Iajour told FIFA's official website.

"We never give up. This team has got so much mental strength to draw on."

Raja Casablanca sit ninth in the Moroccan top flight and poor domestic form saw coach Mohamed Fakhir lose his job just days before the start of the Club World Cup.

The change has reaped immediate rewards, with new coach Faouzi Benzarti having a positive impact on the squad, according to Iajour.

"He's definitely got the best out of us and given us fresh confidence after an unfortunate run of results," he added.

"And his approach is more attack-minded than our previous coach. He always wants us to attack, no matter what the state of the game is."