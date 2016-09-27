Rakitic delighted with form

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic believes he has made his best start yet to a season, but wants to wait until campaign's end to be judged.

The Croatia international already has two LaLiga goals in five matches, on his way to bettering his tally of seven last season.

Rakitic, 28, said it was in May when things mattered as Barca again eye numerous trophies.

"I am very grateful to [coach] Luis Enrique for putting so much faith in me," he said on Monday.

"And at least as far as stats are concerned, this is possibly my best season yet. But what really matters is where things stand in May."

Barca are preparing for a Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany on Wednesday.

Rakitic is wary of the Bundesliga side, saying: "We know it'll be difficult, because we'll be facing a very tough opponent."