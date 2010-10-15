Ramble Extra: Tackles, rankings & rats
By Gregg Davies
Good news everybody! It's time for The Football Ramble!
This week, the Ramblers discuss their favourite tackles, the IFFHS rankings and Stephen Bywater getting his rat out.
You'll have to listen to get it.
So why not start listening, open another window and carry on reading too?
If you like what you hear, you can get the main weekly Ramble podcast from TheFootballRamble.com or subscribe via iTunes here.
