Ramires hungry for more silverware with Chelsea

Ramires is determined to win more silverware with Chelsea in the years to come after signing a new deal until 2019.

The Brazil international has won the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup since joining Chelsea from Benfica in 2009, but he remains hungry for more.

"I’m extremely happy and it means my work here is being appreciated, which is nice," Ramires told the official Chelsea website.

"Hopefully I can carry on along the path of helping the team on the pitch and helping the club win more trophies. I have some great past memories here, but I still feel as though I haven’t won any of those trophies, I still have the hunger, will and desire I had before.

"The competition is very demanding and being at a club like this, you are expected to win something every year. I would love to win all of those trophies again. They are great memories and even though they are in the past, they didn't happen a really long time ago.

"However, when you win something you have to move on. You are always competing, always challenging and always wanting to do more."