Ramires out as Chelsea prepare for plastic test

Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Alex are all unavailable for the match, and Brazilian midfielder Ramires was also ruled out on Monday after he injured his ankle against Aston Villa in Saturday's 0-0 draw in the English premier league.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp criticised the use of artificial surfaces in Champions League matches earlier this season, when his side lost on plastic to Young Boys, but Ancelotti said his players had no issues with the pitch at the Luzhniki Stadium - the scene of Chelsea's Champions League final defeat by Manchester United in 2008.

"I can't give the line-up because we want to try the pitch; if the players are comfortable to play there I will take the decision after the training session," Ancelotti told Chelsea's website on Monday.

"We want to try it this evening in the training session and after that we can have an opinion about this.

"We don't have a problem to play here, I hope, but it is different, it is one of the best artificial pitches. We don't complain about this."

Captain John Terry has vivid memories of his last night in Moscow, when he missed a penalty in the shootout against United.

"John Terry has great experience so I think what happened two years ago has no effect on him, he has experience," Ancelotti said. "If you look forward with enthusiasm and character you can have revenge."

Like Chelsea, Spartak have also won both their opening games in the group.