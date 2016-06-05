Ramirez: Two points lost for Costa Rica

Oscar Ramirez lamented Costa Rica's 0-0 draw against Paraguay at the Copa America Centenario, with the coach left feeling like two points were lost.

Costa Rica and Paraguay shared the spoils in warm conditions in their Copa America Group A opener on Saturday.

Both sides struggled to create any real cleat-cut chances in Orlando, Florida but Ramirez was still disappointed post-match.

"We struggled in the first 20 minutes when they really controlled the game," said Ramirez.



"But I thought that after the break we were able to dominate them in the way they had dominated us and in the end we had the chances to win the game.

"It feels like two points lost rather than a point gained."

The heat and humidity were factors for both teams throughout at Camping World Stadium and Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz added: "The heat definitely affected the game.

"It could have been a much better game in different conditions."