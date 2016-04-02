Ramos fit for MSN v BBC Clasico

Sergio Ramos will captain Real Madrid in Saturday's Clasico against Barcelona.

Central defender Ramos withdrew from Spain's squad for last weekend's friendly against Romania with a back problem but returned to training ahead of the trip to Camp Nou.

A calf injury suffered by Raphael Varane on international duty with France limited Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane in terms of central defensive options and he has named Ramos alongside Pepe at the back.

Here's our starting line-up for tonight's match against Barcelona. April 2, 2016

Casemiro will attempt to provide defensive midfield security for Madrid, having watched on as an unused substitute when Barcelona ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners in November's reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both teams name their full complement of star forwards, with Lionel Messi chasing his 500th Barcelona goal alongside Neymar and Luis Suarez.

XI13. Bravo3. Piqué4. Rakitic5. Sergio6. Alves8. Iniesta9. Suárez10. Messi11. Neymar14. Mascherano18. Jordi AlbaApril 2, 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo is accompanied by Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in attack, although all three of the previous Clasicos where the trio were selected ended in defeat for Madrid.