Ramos hails 'collective' Real performance

Ramos and forward Cristiano Ronaldo each scored braces to guide Real to an emphatic 4-0 win over the holders at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The 5-0 aggregate victory sees Real to return to the final of Europe's premier club competition, which will be held at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, for the first time in 12 years.

And Ramos was quick to praise the collective effort of Carlo Ancelotti's men following a superb performance that keeps Real on course to win the trophy for a 10th time.

"Scoring was gratifying on a personal level but the most important thing tonight was the collective effort," Ramos told RTVE.

"It was a physical game, contested to the full but it had the Real Madrid seal of quality.

"I was fortunate enough to score twice and what's more to do so in a competition like this.

"Everyone left their heart and souls out on the pitch. It's a dream to be going to the final.

"We played the game we all hoped to this evening and now the next goal is to win the trophy."

Ramos' sentiments were echoed by team-mate Gareth Bale, although the Welshman is keen not to lose focus ahead of a final against Chelsea or Atletico Madrid as Real bid to regain the title they last won in 2002.

"It's a fantastic result for us. I think we've been working hard, we got our tactics right and I thought we played very well tonight and deserved the win," Bale told ITV.

"Everyone put in 100 per cent tonight. No matter who it was, they put in a performance and it showed in the result.

"This is why I wanted to come to the biggest club in the world.

"To win trophies, to win massive games. We still haven't won it yet, we've got a difficult game in the final whoever it may be and we're looking forward to it."