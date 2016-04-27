Ramos satisfied with 0-0 draw

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was satisfied with his side's 0-0 draw away to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Ramos admitted he was a bit frustrated to not score an away goal, but said he would have taken the opportunity to move into the final in front of their home fans at the start of the season, particularly after a strong second-half performance in Manchester.

"We are happy for the reaction of the team in the second half," he said.

"We had more ball possession and created a lot of chances. Everything will be at stake in the second leg.

"We'll play in our stadium with the support of our fans. If we knew that at the beginning of the season, we would have taken it."

The Spain international wanted a goal, but was happy with the way his side kept the ball in the second half.

"Playing away we would have liked to score. It wasn't possible but the team felt more comfortable in the second half," Ramos said.

"We kept the ball better and created chances even though we weren't lucky enough to finish.

"But I'm happy with the team's attitude and for the way we delivered. Our last chance will be at home."