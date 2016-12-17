Ramos: Spanish players underappreciated in Ballon d'Or vote

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos claims Spanish players are "not valued as much" when it comes to Ballon d'Or voting.

Ramos' Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth Ballon d'Or this month, finishing ahead of Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

However, while Spanish clubs accounted for the top six in the final rankings, the three shortlisted Spain internationals - Ramos, Andres Iniesta and Koke - failed to pick up a single vote.

"It surprised me that Iniesta did not get any votes for the Ballon d'Or, but no, I was not surprised that I did not get any votes," Ramos told a news conference.

"It surprises me that Raul and Iniesta never won a Ballon d'Or. It seems that Spanish players are not valued as much."

Ramos was careful not be overly critical of the voting process, though, with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane a former winner of the award.

"I do not know the criteria they follow to vote for the Ballon d'Or," he added. "But I say that with all due respect, because we have someone here at Madrid who won it once."