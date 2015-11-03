Ramos: Uncomfortable win still worth celebrating

Sergio Ramos savoured the "uncomfortable" three points claimed by Real Madrid in their 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, which secured a place in the Champions League knockout phase.

Madrid were outplayed for much of the match by PSG, who peppered the hosts' goal with efforts either side of Nacho's winning strike 35 minutes into the first half.

Ramos admitted the performance may have been unconvincing but he preferred to focus on the result.

"We have achieved three points against a very important rival," the centre-back told reporters. "[But] we did not play well today.

"It was an uncomfortable game. We have a lot to reflect on."

Ramos also lamented the fitness woes of fellow defender Marcelo, who limped off injured in the first half to be replaced by eventual matchwinner Nacho.

"Marcelo's injury is a shame because he was in a good run of form," the Spaniard, 29, added. "Hopefully Marcelo can play against Sevilla."

Rafa Benitez's men head into Sunday's clash with last season's Europa League winners having yet to be defeated in 2015-16 and are the only team left in the Champions League not to have conceded a goal this season.